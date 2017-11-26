Human Remains Found In Ohio

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office put out the following press release.

On Saturday 11/25/2017 at about 1:50 PM the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was notified that possible human remains were found on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.

Deputies and Detectives met with the complainant, a hunter who advised that while hunting on federal forestry land he found a human skull. Deputies were taken several hundred yards into the woods to the area and collected this skull. A search of the area was conducted and another bone believed to be human was also found in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence County Coroner’s Office will be providing these bones to experts who can possibly matchup dental records and DNA in trying to determine who they belong to.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless

