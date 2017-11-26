Human Remains Found In Ohio

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on the 47 mile marker of I-64 approximately 2 miles east of Nitro. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An unspecified glitch has caused a delay in paycheck deposits for up to 15,000 employees at West Virginia University.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.
LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have rushed to the defense of Malia Obama after videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter kissing a young man and smoking began circulating on the Internet.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm. Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...
