First Woman With Down Syndrome Competes In Miss USA State Pageant

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend.

Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

Pageant officials believe she is the first person with down syndrome in the country to compete in a Miss USA state pageant.

Holmgren is a student at Bethel University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where she’s a triple-threat athlete. She also serves as a mentor for other young women like her and has a passion for dancing.

The 22-year-old says she’s not new to the competition world. She won the title of Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

