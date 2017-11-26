Middletown, New York, Mall Evacuated After Reports Of Shots Fired

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. -- A bustling shopping mall in Middletown, New York, was evacuated on Sunday after reports of a shooting, CBS New York reports. Two people were injured but it's unclear if they were shot.

State police responded to the reports at the Galleria at Crystal Run around 3 p.m. Sunday. Middleton is about 70 miles north of Manhattan.

CBS New York has learned that the entire mall was closed and on lockdown as of 5 p.m. Police would not confirm reports of an active shooter, but said, "Officers are at the mall and they are handling the situation."

Leighton Peterson told The Associated Press he was in the mall's food court when he heard alarms going off and employees telling shoppers to evacuate.