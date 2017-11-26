UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

UPDATE: 11.26.2017 @ 11:00

Our crew on the scene has confirmed that 4 people did in fact perish due to the accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol also tells us that 1 person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No names have been released pending the notification of next of kin.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 11.26.2017 @ 9:45

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. near Rt. 35 and Dixon Run Rd.

Three vehicles were involved and Rt. 35 near mile marker 20 is currently shut down.

It is being reported that there may be fatalities, but we have not been able to confirm this.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.