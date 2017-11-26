UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 11.26.2017 @ 11:00

Our crew on the scene has confirmed that 4 people did in fact perish due to the accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol also tells us that 1 person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No names have been released pending the notification of next of kin.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 11.26.2017 @ 9:45

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. near Rt. 35 and Dixon Run Rd.

Three vehicles were involved and Rt. 35 near mile marker 20 is currently shut down.

It is being reported that there may be fatalities, but we have not been able to confirm this.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

    UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

    Sunday, November 26 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-27 04:09:34 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio. 

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio. 

  • Human Remains Found In Ohio

    Human Remains Found In Ohio

    Sunday, November 26 2017 12:39 PM EST2017-11-26 17:39:09 GMT

    According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township. 

    According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township. 

  • Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash

    Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-11-25 01:10:48 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: New details in arrest of Glee actress

    UPDATE: New details in arrest of Glee actress

    Sunday, November 26 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-11-26 22:37:30 GMT

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

  • First Woman With Down Syndrome Competes In Miss USA State Pageant

    First Woman With Down Syndrome Competes In Miss USA State Pageant

    Sunday, November 26 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-26 19:57:55 GMT

    BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

    BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

  • UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

    UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

    Sunday, November 26 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-27 04:09:34 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio. 

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.