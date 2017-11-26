UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on the 47 mile marker of I-64 approximately 2 miles east of Nitro. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on the 47 mile marker of I-64 approximately 2 miles east of Nitro. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.
LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.
LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.