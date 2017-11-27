Woman Fatally Struck by Train in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Fatally Struck by Train in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:

EAST BANK, WV (WOWK) - A pedestrian has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning.

According to dispatchers, the woman was hit by the train at around 9:00 AM on November 27th, 2017.

They say that the Coalburg Crossing in East Bank was closed after the incident but has reopened at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Woman Fatally Struck by Train in Kanawha County

    Woman Fatally Struck by Train in Kanawha County

    Monday, November 27 2017 9:45 AM EST2017-11-27 14:45:27 GMT

    A woman has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning. 

    A woman has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning. 

  • Boy accidentally locks self in gun safe at mall store

    Boy accidentally locks self in gun safe at mall store

    Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.

  • UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

    UPDATE: 4 Dead In Ohio Crash

    Sunday, November 26 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-27 04:09:34 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio. 

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Boy accidentally locks self in gun safe at mall store

    Boy accidentally locks self in gun safe at mall store

    Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.

  • First Woman With Down Syndrome Competes In Miss USA State Pageant

    First Woman With Down Syndrome Competes In Miss USA State Pageant

    Sunday, November 26 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-26 19:57:55 GMT

    BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

    BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

  • UPDATE: New details in arrest of Glee actress

    UPDATE: New details in arrest of Glee actress

    Sunday, November 26 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-11-26 22:37:30 GMT

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.