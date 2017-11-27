Woman Fatally Struck by Train in Kanawha County

EAST BANK, WV (WOWK) - A pedestrian has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning.

According to dispatchers, the woman was hit by the train at around 9:00 AM on November 27th, 2017.

They say that the Coalburg Crossing in East Bank was closed after the incident but has reopened at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.