Fayette County Correctional Officer arrested for grand larceny - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Correctional Officer arrested for grand larceny

Posted: Updated:

CANNELTON, W. Va. (WVNS) - A local correctional officer who is wanted in New York for grand larceny has been arrested by Fayette County Deputies. 

Frank Leon Jones, 46 of Scarbro, is wanted by the New York Police Department for 2nd Degree Grand Larceny. He was arrested at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex where he was employed as a correctional officer.

Deputies said Jones has been transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings.

Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Boy accidentally locks self in gun safe at mall store

    Boy accidentally locks self in gun safe at mall store

    Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.

  • First Woman With Down Syndrome Competes In Miss USA State Pageant

    First Woman With Down Syndrome Competes In Miss USA State Pageant

    Sunday, November 26 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-26 19:57:55 GMT

    BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

    BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

  • UPDATE: New details in arrest of Glee actress

    UPDATE: New details in arrest of Glee actress

    Sunday, November 26 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-11-26 22:37:30 GMT

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.