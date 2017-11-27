Man Arrested After Cross County Pursuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that began in Charleston, West Virginia and ended Cabell County, WV.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Charleston's West Side because the vehicle's registration did not match the vehicle, it turned into a pursuit.

The driver, Robert Lee Goff Jr., 33, of Charleston, WV, led Deputies on a pursuit through Sissonville, back toward town, through Jefferson on Route 60. There stop sticks were used to damage two tires on the car.

Goff continued to flee through Putnam County where his vehicle struck a Hurricane Police cruiser.

In Cabell County the vehicle was finally stopped and Goff was arrested.

He is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, driving on suspended operators license, no insurance, and improper registration.

He may be facing additional charges in Putnam County related to the pursuit and crash.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.