Home intruder shot and killed

An 18-year-old Fayette County High School student faces a sexual abuse charge for allegedly grabbing a 13-year-old girl's breast.
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Ohio.
A West Virginia man whose girlfriend from Charleston was found dead at a Kentucky motel has been arrested on drug charges.
A man was arrested after a police pursuit that began in Charleston, West Virginia and ended Cabell County.
A West Virginia correctional officer who was wanted out of New York for grand larceny has been arrested by Fayette County Deputies.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.
LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.
According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.
A woman has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.
A two-year-old boy has died after accidentally getting his neck stuck in a truck window, according to the coroner’s office.
