Boy, 2, dies after neck gets caught in pickup’s power window

Authorities say a woman has been found dead outside a burning house in West Virginia and that two more victims were found dead inside.
A two-year-old boy has died after accidentally getting his neck stuck in a truck window, according to the coroner’s office.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.
A woman has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning.
Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.
A woman has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning.
A man was arrested after a police pursuit that began in Charleston, West Virginia and ended Cabell County.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.
A West Virginia man whose girlfriend from Charleston was found dead at a Kentucky motel has been arrested on drug charges.
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Ohio.
A two-year-old boy has died after accidentally getting his neck stuck in a truck window, according to the coroner’s office.
