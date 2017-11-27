2 transported after head-on collision in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 transported after head-on collision in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
© MGN Online © MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that four people were injured following a head-on collision in the London area.

It happened just after 12:30 P.M. near East Dupont Avenue in London, WV. 

According to dispatchers, two people were transported with serious injuries.

The road was briefly shut down but has now reopened. 

Glasgow, Montgomery, Smithers, and Fayette County Fire Departments responded along with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

