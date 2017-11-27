State Troopers Searching for Missing Fayette County Man

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - State Troopers from the Lewisburg Detachment are asking for help from the community to track down a man who has been missing for more than a week. Robey Duane Midkiff, 50, of Spring Dale, WV was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Spring Dale is near Meadow Bridge.

Mr. Midkiff is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs between 135 and 140 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a flannel or camouflaged hoodie, blue jeans and a ball cap. Troopers said he may be having medical issues.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Trooper M.T. Bynum at 304-647-7600 or 304-438-3000. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or by going to the CrimeStoppers website. Information can be submitted using a smart phone or mobile device by using the P3 Tips App.