Two Juveniles Missing from Jackson County, WV Found Safe and Unharmed

UPDATE: 11/27/17 @ 8:15 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Ripley Police Department say that the two missing teens have been found unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/27/17 @ 3:45 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Ripley Police, along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teens believed to be together.

Law enforcement say that 16-year-old Donovan Wolfe and 14-year-old Clysta "Caly" Lawrence were last seen Sunday night in the county.

If seen either of the two missing kids, or if you have any information of their location, please contact the Ripley Police Department 304-372-4711 or Jackson County Sheriff 304-373-2290