Two Juveniles Missing from Jackson County, WV Found Safe and Unh - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two Juveniles Missing from Jackson County, WV Found Safe and Unharmed

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Courtesy Ripley Police Department Courtesy Ripley Police Department
Courtesy Ripley Police Department Courtesy Ripley Police Department
Courtesy Ripley Police Department Courtesy Ripley Police Department

UPDATE: 11/27/17 @ 8:15 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Ripley Police Department say that the two missing teens have been found unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:  11/27/17 @ 3:45 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Ripley Police, along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teens believed to be together.

Law enforcement say that 16-year-old Donovan Wolfe and 14-year-old Clysta "Caly" Lawrence were last seen Sunday night in the county.

If seen either of the two missing kids, or if you have any information of their location, please contact the Ripley Police Department 304-372-4711 or Jackson County Sheriff 304-373-2290

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Two Juveniles Missing from Jackson County, WV Found Safe and Unharmed

    Two Juveniles Missing from Jackson County, WV Found Safe and Unharmed

    Monday, November 27 2017 8:16 PM EST2017-11-28 01:16:22 GMT
    Courtesy Ripley Police DepartmentCourtesy Ripley Police Department

    JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Ripley Police, along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teens believed to be together. Law enforcement say that 16-year-old Donovan Wolfe and 14-year-old Clysta "Caly" Lawrence were last seen Sunday night in the county. If seen either of the two missing kids, or if you have any information of their location, please contact the Ripley Police Department 304-372-4711 or Jackson County Sheriff 304-3...

    JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Ripley Police, along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teens believed to be together. Law enforcement say that 16-year-old Donovan Wolfe and 14-year-old Clysta "Caly" Lawrence were last seen Sunday night in the county. If seen either of the two missing kids, or if you have any information of their location, please contact the Ripley Police Department 304-372-4711 or Jackson County Sheriff 304-3...

  • State Troopers Searching for Missing Fayette County Man

    State Troopers Searching for Missing Fayette County Man

    Monday, November 27 2017 3:12 PM EST2017-11-27 20:12:01 GMT

    State Troopers are asking for help from the community to track down a Fayette County man who has been missing for more than a week.

    State Troopers are asking for help from the community to track down a Fayette County man who has been missing for more than a week.

  • UPDATE: Missing South Charleston Teen Found Safe

    UPDATE: Missing South Charleston Teen Found Safe

    Saturday, November 25 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-11-25 20:18:11 GMT

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:31 PM EST2017-11-28 04:31:40 GMT
    Reporter Will VanceReporter Will Vance

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

  • Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-11-27 21:29:02 GMT

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

  • Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.