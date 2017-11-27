FoodFair Grocery to Close Huntington Store in December - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

FoodFair Grocery to Close Huntington Store in December

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy grocery store in Huntington will be closing its doors next month.

According to a store spokesperson, the FoodFair grocery store, located at 115 6th Avenue in Huntington on the corner of 1st Street is closing on December 15th due to public safety issues.

The spokesperson says that the store experiences on average 10-15 shoplifting cases per day at the store.

