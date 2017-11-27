Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK) — A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful.

The analysis by WalletHub looked at cities across the country and compared 32 measures to determine the most sinful cities in America.

They ranked Charleston as the 13th most sinful and the Huntington as the 21st.

In the metrics of ‘Anger & Hatred’ and ‘Excesses & Vices’, Charleston ranked as the highest.

The analysis found Las Vegas was the most sinful city, with South Burlington, Vermont coming in at 182nd.

Huntington is ranked as 4th in ‘Excesses & Vices’ and 3rd in ‘Lust’ and ‘Laziness.'

Read the full study here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-sinful-cities-in-america/29846