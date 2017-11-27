Cabell County man gets probation for incest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington reports that Michael Joe Adkins of Ona entered a Kennedy plea two years ago, conceding there was enough evidence for conviction without admitting guilt.

Cabell County Judge Paul Farrell imposed the sentence last week reached under a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense.

Farrell got the case after Judge Alfred Ferguson rejected a plea deal without prison.

Amanda Adkins, the defendant's estranged wife who pleaded guilty to child neglect in 2015, was subsequently sentenced by Ferguson to 18 months' probation and 10 years of supervised release.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.