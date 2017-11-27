Cabell County man gets probation for incest - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cabell County man gets probation for incest

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington reports that Michael Joe Adkins of Ona entered a Kennedy plea two years ago, conceding there was enough evidence for conviction without admitting guilt.

Cabell County Judge Paul Farrell imposed the sentence last week reached under a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense.

Farrell got the case after Judge Alfred Ferguson rejected a plea deal without prison.

Amanda Adkins, the defendant's estranged wife who pleaded guilty to child neglect in 2015, was subsequently sentenced by Ferguson to 18 months' probation and 10 years of supervised release.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:31 PM EST2017-11-28 04:31:40 GMT
    Reporter Will VanceReporter Will Vance

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

  • Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-11-27 21:29:02 GMT

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

  • Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.