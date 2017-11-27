‘I wanted to kill people’: Girl, 10, accused of intentionally dr - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

‘I wanted to kill people’: Girl, 10, accused of intentionally driving into home

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) — Police in Kentucky say a 10-year-old girl told them she wanted to kill people so she deliberately drove a truck into an occupied home.

Joshua Pate had just gotten home at about 2:30 pm, Friday, when a truck crashed into his home.

Pate tells WDRB that five children were in the room at the time and the furniture saved their lives. “The loveseat slid around and made kind of like a barrier – the back of the loveseat is kind of tall, like, this high, and I think the kids just slid with the loveseat.”

The driver of the truck was a 10-year-old girl, she wasn’t injured but Pate says neither he nor the police were ready for what she told officers when they arrived.

“He couldn’t believe what she said. He was like ‘excuse me?’ and she said ‘I wanted to kill people’ and he said ‘I’m sorry, what did you say?’ and she said ‘I wanted to kill people,” Pate tells WDRB.

Pate’s family, who was renting the home at the time, has been displaced, and he says he plans to take legal action against the girl’s family, who haven’t commented about what happened.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:31 PM EST2017-11-28 04:31:40 GMT
    Reporter Will VanceReporter Will Vance

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

  • Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-11-27 21:29:02 GMT

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

  • Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.