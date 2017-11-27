Christmas tree vendors remind customers that water is key

The National Christmas Tree Association says in 2016 Americans spent an average of around $75 on real trees.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving French Creek Farms sold 105 trees in a matter of hours at Capitol Market in Charleston, WV. Families came out to pick their favorite trees hoping to make them last until Christmas morning. Tree vendors say it is crucial to water the trees every day. You can also help preserve them by keeping them away from heat and direct sun.

"The problem is people forget to water them and then they seal off on the bottom," explained Laura Rusmisell at French Creek Farms. "We fresh cut the bottom a little as we load them for people. They are going to drink gallons and gallons of water and people don't realize that and they forget to check them. But you should check every day and the trees will stay good."

According to the National Christmas Tree Association there are approximately 30 million real Christmas trees sold in the United States every year.