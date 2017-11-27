The Latest: White House defends Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ joke - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: White House defends Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ joke

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump meant no offense when he joked about Pocahontas during an event honoring Native American veterans.

During a White House event Monday, the president revived past mocking comments he’s made about Sen. Elizabeth Warren for claims she made about being part-Native American.

Trump said: “We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you.”

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says what’s offensive is not the president’s comments, but Warren’s claim about her heritage.

Sanders says she doesn’t understand why Warren’s comments haven’t gotten more attention. She says the comments should be “constantly covered.”

In the past, Native American leaders have called Trump’s attacks on Warren offensive and distasteful.

__

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has used an event honoring Native American veterans to take a shot at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whom he has long derided as “Pocahontas.”

Trump welcomed three Navajo code talkers from World War II to the Oval Office. He called them “incredible” and “very special people.”

During remarks praising their service, Trump said: “We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you.”

The Republican president has repeatedly mocked the Massachusetts senator for claims she has made about being part Native American.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:31 PM EST2017-11-28 04:31:40 GMT
    Reporter Will VanceReporter Will Vance

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

  • Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-11-27 21:29:02 GMT

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

  • Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.