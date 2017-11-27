Newborn found dead in bag under porch; mother charged - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Newborn found dead in bag under porch; mother charged

Posted: Updated:

NEW CASTLE, PA (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father’s Pennsylvania home.

Authorities say Brittany Robinson was charged Sunday with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of a child.

Police say they believe the baby was born alive. An autopsy is set for Monday night to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities say Robinson’s father was hanging up Christmas lights Sunday afternoon when he found the infant in the crawlspace of his Shenango Township home.

Robinson went a hospital Sunday for treatment related to childbirth. She was discharged early Monday morning and immediately taken into custody.

No attorney information is available.

