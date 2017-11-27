Man Sought in Connection to Stolen Long John Silver's Equipment in Kanawha County

A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

It was a rare glimpse inside West Virginia's Maximum Security Prison, the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County. Four State lawmakers and the head of the Correctional officers union toured the facility. This reporter also went along, but no cameras were allowed inside. Statewide, the prison and jail system is short 500 officers, and has the lowest pay in the six-state region. "They're very understaffed, and they're underpaid compared to surrounding states where they...

Authorities say a woman has been found dead outside a burning house in West Virginia and that two more victims were found dead inside.

NEW CASTLE, PA (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father’s Pennsylvania home. Authorities say Brittany Robinson was charged Sunday with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of a child. Police say they believe the baby was born alive. An autopsy is set for Monday night to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities say Robinson’s father was hanging u...