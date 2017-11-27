Man Sought in Connection to Stolen Long John Silver's Equipment - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Sought in Connection to Stolen Long John Silver's Equipment in Kanawha County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
MARMET, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man?

The Marmet Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the individual pictured.

This man is a person of interest regarding a theft of equipment from the Marmet Long John Silver's last week.

If you know this person's whereabouts, please contact the Marmet Police Department at (304) 949-4388.

