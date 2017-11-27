One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

Duncan Drive is shut down after a vehicle knocked multiple poles out in the East Pea Ridge area of Cabell County.

According to dispatchers, the crash was reported at 10 p.m. on Duncan Road.

One person was ejected and was killed in the crash, according to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office.

Cabell County EMS, Barboursville Fire, and the Cabell County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Dispatchers say crews plan to be there for a significant amount of time to clear the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.