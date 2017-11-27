Community Development Group Helping Small Towns through Tough Times

SOUTH CHARLESTON- A two day intensive conference promises to offer new hope for small West Virginia cities facing tough times. The Community Development Hub, a local nonprofit, is putting on a program called "HUBCAP". Community leaders are putting their heads together to jump start their communities.

Hinton, Matewan, Princeton, Richwood and Whitesville neighbors are hoping to make a change in their cities.

"This kind of really focuses on working with communities that have already created so much momentum for bringing and keeping wealth in their communities," Kaycie Stushek, the Community Development Network Coordinator of WV Hub told 13 News.

The HUBCAP program acts as a brainstorming session to develop a specific project that could spark a local economy. And Stushek says- the model works. Williams was in an earlier round of the program, and is now touted as a success story.

"They created sustainable Williamson as their initiative and they created their health and wellness center as kind of an umbrella organization that can apply for grants, that can get the word out, that can get more people and organize for activities." Stushek added.

So other cities are hoping the experts, resources and funding from the Hub will help their town.

"I think some of the worst days are behind us, there's still things to figure out as we all know. But there is every opportunity being a front porch to the Monongahela Hill National Forest, having that amenity, having a river flow right through town," Ray Moeller explained of Richwood, West Virginia.

Moeller works in Richwood, one of the towns participating in the conference. He said their project plan will focus on growing a technology base in the downtown.

"If we develop the kinds of things in town where tech people want to live, then visitors are going to want to also visit. You get a pub, you get a cool restaurant, you get a couple of neat shopping venues- you get the supporting amenities and everybody's wanting to hang out at your place, Moller added.

