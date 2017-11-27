Community Development Group Helping Small Towns through Tough Ti - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Community Development Group Helping Small Towns through Tough Times

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

SOUTH CHARLESTON- A two day intensive conference promises to offer new hope for small West Virginia cities facing tough times. The Community Development Hub, a local nonprofit, is putting on a program called "HUBCAP". Community leaders are putting their heads together to jump start their communities.

Hinton, Matewan, Princeton, Richwood and Whitesville neighbors are hoping to make a change in their cities. 

"This kind of really focuses on working with communities that have already created so much momentum for bringing and keeping wealth in their communities," Kaycie Stushek, the Community Development Network Coordinator of WV Hub told 13 News.

The HUBCAP program acts as a brainstorming session to develop a specific project that could spark a local economy. And Stushek says- the model works. Williams was in an earlier round of the program, and is now touted as a success story.

"They created sustainable Williamson as their initiative and they created their health and wellness center as kind of an umbrella organization that can apply for grants, that can get the word out, that can get more people and organize for activities." Stushek added.

So other cities are hoping the experts, resources and funding from the Hub will help their town.

"I think some of the worst days are behind us, there's still things to figure out as we all know. But there is every opportunity being a front porch to the Monongahela Hill National Forest, having that amenity, having a river flow right through town," Ray Moeller explained of Richwood, West Virginia.

Moeller works in Richwood, one of the towns participating in the conference. He said their project plan will focus on growing a technology base in the downtown.

"If we develop the kinds of things in town where tech people want to live, then visitors are going to want to also visit. You get a pub, you get a cool restaurant, you get a couple of neat shopping venues- you get the supporting amenities and everybody's wanting to hang out at your place, Moller added.
 

  • Community Development Group Helping Small Towns through Tough Times

    Community Development Group Helping Small Towns through Tough Times

    Monday, November 27 2017 10:48 PM EST2017-11-28 03:48:38 GMT

    A two day intensive conference promises to offer new hope for small West Virginia cities facing tough times. The Community Development Hub, a local nonprofit, is putting on a program called "HUBCAP". Community leaders are putting their heads together to jump start their communities. Hinton, Matewan, Princeton, Richwood and Whitesville neighbors are hoping to make a change in their cities. 

    A two day intensive conference promises to offer new hope for small West Virginia cities facing tough times. The Community Development Hub, a local nonprofit, is putting on a program called "HUBCAP". Community leaders are putting their heads together to jump start their communities. Hinton, Matewan, Princeton, Richwood and Whitesville neighbors are hoping to make a change in their cities. 

  • 13 News in the Ashland Christmas Parade

    13 News in the Ashland Christmas Parade

  • Flooded Homeowner Gets New Bridge

    Flooded Homeowner Gets New Bridge

    Monday, November 20 2017 11:24 PM EST2017-11-21 04:24:46 GMT

    Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help. 

    Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    One Person Killed After Taking Out Multiple Poles in Cabell County

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:31 PM EST2017-11-28 04:31:40 GMT
    Reporter Will VanceReporter Will Vance

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.

  • Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Charleston, Huntington Ranked as Two of America's Most Sinful Cities

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-11-27 21:29:02 GMT

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

    A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful. 

  • Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    Cabell County man gets probation for incest

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.