Community Development Group Helping Small Towns through Tough Times

A two day intensive conference promises to offer new hope for small West Virginia cities facing tough times. The Community Development Hub, a local nonprofit, is putting on a program called "HUBCAP". Community leaders are putting their heads together to jump start their communities. Hinton, Matewan, Princeton, Richwood and Whitesville neighbors are hoping to make a change in their cities.
A two day intensive conference promises to offer new hope for small West Virginia cities facing tough times. The Community Development Hub, a local nonprofit, is putting on a program called "HUBCAP". Community leaders are putting their heads together to jump start their communities. Hinton, Matewan, Princeton, Richwood and Whitesville neighbors are hoping to make a change in their cities.
Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.
Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.
The family of a woman found dead last month is taking time to remember their loved one taken too soon. It would have been Crystal Young's 21st birthday Saturday, but the young woman was found shot to death on the corner of Pacific Street and Garrison Avenue on October 25th. Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but no arrests have been made. Young's family says they just want justice in Crystal's death.
The family of a woman found dead last month is taking time to remember their loved one taken too soon. It would have been Crystal Young's 21st birthday Saturday, but the young woman was found shot to death on the corner of Pacific Street and Garrison Avenue on October 25th. Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but no arrests have been made. Young's family says they just want justice in Crystal's death.
K-9 search and rescue teams put on a live demonstrations at the Kanawha County Public Library Saturday. Kids and parents got to see first hand how man's best friend trains for rescue operations in the state. They also got to meet Soot- the 2012 American Humane Association's Hero Dog Award winner. Families learned basic survival skills in case of an emergency.
K-9 search and rescue teams put on a live demonstrations at the Kanawha County Public Library Saturday. Kids and parents got to see first hand how man's best friend trains for rescue operations in the state. They also got to meet Soot- the 2012 American Humane Association's Hero Dog Award winner. Families learned basic survival skills in case of an emergency.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and this week the YWCA is celebrating a Week Without Violence. This comes as dozens of women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. As survivors are empowered to their story online, the YWCA hosted a rally on Kanawha Blvd in Charleston, to raise awareness for the cause. 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 5 men in West Virginia are victims of domestic violence.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and this week the YWCA is celebrating a Week Without Violence. This comes as dozens of women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. As survivors are empowered to their story online, the YWCA hosted a rally on Kanawha Blvd in Charleston, to raise awareness for the cause. 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 5 men in West Virginia are victims of domestic violence.
Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.
Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.
A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful.
A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful.
A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.
A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.
Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.
Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.
It was a rare glimpse inside West Virginia's Maximum Security Prison, the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County. Four State lawmakers and the head of the Correctional officers union toured the facility. This reporter also went along, but no cameras were allowed inside. Statewide, the prison and jail system is short 500 officers, and has the lowest pay in the six-state region. "They're very understaffed, and they're underpaid compared to surrounding states where they...
It was a rare glimpse inside West Virginia's Maximum Security Prison, the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County. Four State lawmakers and the head of the Correctional officers union toured the facility. This reporter also went along, but no cameras were allowed inside. Statewide, the prison and jail system is short 500 officers, and has the lowest pay in the six-state region. "They're very understaffed, and they're underpaid compared to surrounding states where they...
Authorities say a woman has been found dead outside a burning house in West Virginia and that two more victims were found dead inside.
Authorities say a woman has been found dead outside a burning house in West Virginia and that two more victims were found dead inside.
Police in Kentucky say a 10-year-old girl told them she wanted to kill people so she deliberately drove a truck into an occupied home.
Police in Kentucky say a 10-year-old girl told them she wanted to kill people so she deliberately drove a truck into an occupied home.
A woman has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning.
A woman has been fatally struck by a train in Kanawha County this morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Ripley Police, along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teens believed to be together. Law enforcement say that 16-year-old Donovan Wolfe and 14-year-old Clysta "Caly" Lawrence were last seen Sunday night in the county. If seen either of the two missing kids, or if you have any information of their location, please contact the Ripley Police Department 304-372-4711 or Jackson County Sheriff 304-3...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Ripley Police, along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teens believed to be together. Law enforcement say that 16-year-old Donovan Wolfe and 14-year-old Clysta "Caly" Lawrence were last seen Sunday night in the county. If seen either of the two missing kids, or if you have any information of their location, please contact the Ripley Police Department 304-372-4711 or Jackson County Sheriff 304-3...