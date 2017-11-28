Hunter fatally shot in woods as Ohio deer gun season begins - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Hunter fatally shot in woods as Ohio deer gun season begins

Posted: Updated:

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a hunter from Florida was fatally shot in Ohio on the first day of the state's deer gun season.

Investigators say 62-year-old Randy Gozzard was found Monday afternoon in a heavily wooded area of Ashtabula County's Monroe Township, in far northeastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line. Fellow hunters searched for him after he failed to rejoin them.

Investigators say they're trying to determine what happened but that it doesn't appear the man shot himself. An autopsy was planned.

Officials urge hunters to wear bright orange vests and hats. A Division of Wildlife law enforcement supervisor tells The Star-Beacon it wasn't immediately clear whether Gozzard was wearing that gear.

A coroner's investigator told the newspaper that Gozzard was originally from Ashtabula County but lived in St. Petersburg.

