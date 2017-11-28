Police: Ohio woman charged after letting 11-year-old drive - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Ohio woman charged after letting 11-year-old drive

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing several charges after police officers reported finding her riding in the backseat of an SUV Saturday night with an 11-year-old girl behind the wheel.

Brandy Cross, 19, pleaded not guilty to charges including endangering children, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and criminal endangering.

She is being held in jail on a $1,500 bond.

A dash-cam video from police shows a vehicle flashing its high beams as it heads down Reo Vista Road. Police said the 11-year-old driver finally came to a “hard stop” just down the road — near the intersection of Brookside Road and Parkman Road.

Officers placed both the girl and Cross into the cruiser where they asked Cross why she wasn’t driving.

“The 19-year-old indicated that she knew that the other young person was underage and, of course, not old enough to be driving a car, but the 19-year-old herself did not possess a license so she thought it was better to let the 11-year-old drive,” said Warren Law Director Greg Hicks.

The 11-year-old girl was cited and released to her mother.

“Until you’ve had proper driver’s training and proper education and age to do that, you should not be behind the wheel under any circumstances,” Hicks said. “It’s just not safe.”

The vehicle doesn’t belong to Cross.

The person who owns it didn’t want to go on camera, but they told WOWK’s sister station WKBN they let her borrow it out of kindness thinking she had a license, but never gave the 11-year-old permission to get behind the wheel.

