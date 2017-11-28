FDA warns of risks of ‘bone treats’ after reports of illnesses, death

The FDA is warning against giving dogs ‘bone treats’ after dozens of reports of illnesses and at least 15 deaths.
Ikea relaunched a recall of 29 million chests and dressers after the death of an eighth child.
Honda is recalling about 900,000 of its Odyssey minivans because the second-row seats may tip forward.
General Motors is recalling certain trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.
OshKosh is recalling thousands of Baby B’gosh quilted jackets because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard.
A new report says that some fidget spinners being sold across the country contain dangerously high levels of lead, including some of the spinners sold at Target.
About 40 million fire extinguishers are being recalled because they could possibly fail to discharge or the nozzle could detach.
Fisher-Price is recalling more than 60,000 Soothing Motion Seats after dozens of reports of the product overheating, including one incident of a fire in the device.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful.
The search continues for a missing 3-year-old girl after an AMBER Alert was issued Monday morning.
The FDA is warning against giving dogs ‘bone treats’ after dozens of reports of illnesses and at least 15 deaths.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.
A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.
Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.
It was a rare glimpse inside West Virginia's Maximum Security Prison, the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County. Four State lawmakers and the head of the Correctional officers union toured the facility. This reporter also went along, but no cameras were allowed inside. Statewide, the prison and jail system is short 500 officers, and has the lowest pay in the six-state region. "They're very understaffed, and they're underpaid compared to surrounding states where they...
Authorities say a woman has been found dead outside a burning house in West Virginia and that two more victims were found dead inside.
Arby's is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion.
Police in Kentucky say a 10-year-old girl told them she wanted to kill people so she deliberately drove a truck into an occupied home.
