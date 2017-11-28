Report: Many clients claim sex abuse at Massage Envy spas

An Ohio woman is facing several charges after police officers reported finding her riding in the backseat of an SUV with an 11-year-old girl behind the wheel.
Police in Kentucky say a 10-year-old girl told them she wanted to kill people so she deliberately drove a truck into an occupied home.
A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.
An 18-year-old Fayette County High School student faces a sexual abuse charge for allegedly grabbing a 13-year-old girl's breast.
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Ohio.
A West Virginia man whose girlfriend from Charleston was found dead at a Kentucky motel has been arrested on drug charges.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users," ranked Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia among the most sinful.
The search continues for a missing 3-year-old girl after an AMBER Alert was issued Monday morning.
The FDA is warning against giving dogs ‘bone treats’ after dozens of reports of illnesses and at least 15 deaths.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.
A Cabell County man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest, accused of impregnating a girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.
Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.
It was a rare glimpse inside West Virginia's Maximum Security Prison, the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County. Four State lawmakers and the head of the Correctional officers union toured the facility. This reporter also went along, but no cameras were allowed inside. Statewide, the prison and jail system is short 500 officers, and has the lowest pay in the six-state region. "They're very understaffed, and they're underpaid compared to surrounding states where they...
Authorities say a woman has been found dead outside a burning house in West Virginia and that two more victims were found dead inside.
Arby's is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion.
Police in Kentucky say a 10-year-old girl told them she wanted to kill people so she deliberately drove a truck into an occupied home.
