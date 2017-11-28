Charleston police search for missing teenager - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston police search for missing teenager

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was reported missing on November 25th, 2017.

According to a release, Alleson Sneed, age 14, has not contacted her family since she went missing.

Family says that it is unlike her to go without speaking to anyone in their family.

She is described as having blue and brown hair that is partially shaved on one side, and she was last seen wearing a blue sweatsuit. 

If you've seen Alleson or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at (304) 348-6480, or through their Facebook page. 

