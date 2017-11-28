Helicopter lands on I-77 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a helicopter has landed on I-77 southbound near mile marker 119 near the Goldtown area this afternoon.

According to dispatchers, it is unknown if any injuries occurred or what caused the landing.

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating.

We have a crew at the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.